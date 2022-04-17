Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

CARR stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

