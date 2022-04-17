Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.48) to €18.80 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.85) to €19.70 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.28) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 98,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

