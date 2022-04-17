Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.53) to GBX 1,537 ($20.03) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CUK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 1,756,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

