CarMax, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.13. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

