Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.50. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,891 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

