Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 16.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

