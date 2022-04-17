Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Canon by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.