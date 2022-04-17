Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.22. 962,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.92.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

