Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.22. 962,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.92.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
