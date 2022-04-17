Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CNNEF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

