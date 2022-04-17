Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

CCJ stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,933,000 after buying an additional 361,628 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

