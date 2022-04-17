Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 76,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $261.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

