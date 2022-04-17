Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,323 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

