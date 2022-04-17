Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,585 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

