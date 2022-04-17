Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.