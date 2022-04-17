Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $516.72 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $526.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

