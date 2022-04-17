Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.42 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.
Shares of FMB stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.
