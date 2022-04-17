Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

