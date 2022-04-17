Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

