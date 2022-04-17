Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

