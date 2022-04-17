Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 607,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 476,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 297,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

