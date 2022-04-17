Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.55 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.40.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

