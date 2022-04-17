Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SMH stock opened at $238.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.31. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $222.82 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

