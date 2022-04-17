Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

