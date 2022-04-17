Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

