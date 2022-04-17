Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

