Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,829 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $246.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

