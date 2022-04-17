Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.