Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

