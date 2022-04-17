Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 19.57% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA QPX opened at $25.93 on Friday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.
