Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,054 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

