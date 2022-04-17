Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,472 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $223.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

