Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,871 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 471.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

