CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.15) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.70) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.