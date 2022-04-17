CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.67.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $294.32 on Wednesday. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.79.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.