Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Bumble stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,436. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.
In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $52,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
