Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

