Brokers Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KBR opened at $56.52 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,275,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in KBR by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

