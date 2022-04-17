Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $42.71

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.