Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) PT at GBX 1,422.86

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,422.86 ($18.54).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.64) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 889.50 ($11.59). The stock had a trading volume of 461,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 981.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,084.08. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 878.50 ($11.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,945.52). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,469 in the last ninety days.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

