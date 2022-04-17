Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $113.17

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. 454,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,886. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 137.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

