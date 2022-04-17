Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at 93.21

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 85.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching 40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

