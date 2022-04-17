Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) PT at $12.83

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

MGTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.