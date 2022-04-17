Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) PT at $12.83

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.
MGTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.
