Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $27.00

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

ICPT opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

