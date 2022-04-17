Brokerages Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price at C$21.31

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of FCR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.38. 164,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.09. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$19.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.