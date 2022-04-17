Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) PT at $17.03

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

