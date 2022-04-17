Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $123.71

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $68.88. 2,681,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,316. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

