Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $41.33

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

