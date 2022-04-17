Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT at $33.58

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 6,853,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.