Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target at $24.29

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Avaya stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 473,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,701. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $997.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $16,824,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

