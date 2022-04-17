Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $4,116.65

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,116.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,034.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3,251.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

